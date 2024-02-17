So in 2023

The 36th edition of the Superbike World Championship is ready to officially start on February 23rd with free practice for the first round at Phillip Island, Australia, and with many new features both in terms of the starting grid and the regulations. It is necessary first of all to remember where we have remained, with Alvaro Bautista and Ducati called to defend the titles won in the Drivers' and Constructors' championships respectively. The Spaniard presents himself on his V4R Panigale as the man to beat, having been present in the roll of honor continuously since 2022. From that year, Ducati also managed to put an end to the golden era of Kawasaki, reconfirming itself in turn last season also in Independents Trophy thanks to the statement of Axel Bassani.

Regulatory news techniques

The 2024 season will see a considerable number of regulatory changes, starting with the most significant one relating to minimum motorbike-rider threshold of 80 kg. Specifically, pilots under this limit will have to add half a kilo of ballast for every kilo by which they are lighter. The case of Bautista is emblematic, with 7 kg of ballast. A much contested rule at Ducati itself and by the official Borgo Panigale team itself. Added to this rule is that of tank capacity, reduced to 21 litres and with the fuel for the 40% of non-fossil origin. The possibility of increasing or decreasing the value during the season disappears number of engine revolutionswhich will therefore remain unchanged.

MOTORCYCLE ENGINE RPM LIMIT Kawasaki 15,100 rpm Yamaha 15,200 rpm BMW 15,500 rpm Honda 15,600 rpm Ducati 16,100 rpm

Furthermore, in order to establish a balance of motorcycle performance, it will come introduced a new concession system. Unlike 2023, concession points will no longer be awarded after three races, but after two, with the Superpole Race included in the calculation. If, between one builder and another, there is a gap of at least 33 points, the house at a disadvantage will have access to concessions. In conclusion, the crankshaft and balance axis can be modified by +/-20% compared to the weight approved during the FIM inspection.

Sports regulations: other news

There will also be changes in sporting rules, starting with theintroduction of a world ranking reserved for teams(optional and only for teams that require a special licence) which is added to the Drivers' and Constructors' licence, as well as the Independents' licence. Added to this are penalties inflicted on pilots who they will violate the engine allocation system: starting from the back of the grid and two Long Lap Penalties. Furthermore, the format of the race weekend changes for two sessions: the duration of Free Practice 3 decreases, from 30 to 20 minutes, and of the warm-up, from 15 to 10 laps.

Calendar: two new circuits

Also interesting is the chapter dedicated to the 2024 World Cup calendar, which like the previous one will be scheduled 12 rounds totals. The main change concerns Italy, which will once again host the Superbike on two occasions. Confirmed on the one hand Misano Adriatico for the Emilia-Romagna Round, but disappears Imola for the Italian Roundwith the absolute debut of Cremona circuit. A novelty that is added to that of the track Balatonfor the Hungarian Round. However, the appointment with the Indonesian Round in Mandalika. The championship will conclude once again in Spain (the only nation present on three occasions) on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit in the second half of October.

ROUND CIRCUIT AT YOUR PLACE 1 Australia Phillip Island February 23-25 2 Catalonia Barcelona March 22-24 3 Netherlands Assen April 19-21 4 Emilia Romagna Misano June 14-16 5 Great Britain Donington July 12-14 6 Czech Republic Most July 19-21 7 Portugal Algarve 9-11 August 8 Hungary Balaton August 23-25 9 France Magny-Cours 6-8 September 10 Italy Cremona 20-22 September 11 Aragon Aragon 27-29 September 12 Spain Jerez de la Frontera October 18-20

The big changes in the pilot market

The chapter reserved for the drivers who will take to the track this year is highly anticipated, especially for two great names who will leave the teams with which they wrote history. The greatest curiosity will be for Jonathan Reasix times consecutive world champion with Kawasaki who said goodbye to the Japanese manufacturer after nine seasons to land in Yamaha. Right here he will take over from the 2021 world champion Toprak Razgatliogluwhich will open a new chapter in his career in BMW. The Turkish driver will take the place of Scott Redding, who will join the satellite team of the Bavarian company, becoming Garrett Gerloff's new teammate, with Loris Baz who will not take part in the world championship. Without Rea anymore, Kawasaki will focus on Axel Bassani. Important news also at home Ducati: in place of Michael Rinaldi, bearer of the Motocorsa Racing team from this year, the reigning Supersport world champion will arrive Nicolò Bulega, making his debut in the category. He also returns to the world of racing after a four-year ban Andrea Iannone, also at his first experience in Superbike with Team GoEleven. With his arrival, Philipp Öttl moves to GMT94 Yamaha, replacing Lorenzo Baldassarri. Together with him and the aforementioned Baz, Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado, former riders of the Petronas MIE team, will also not participate in the championship. The team decided to promote Adam Norridin and Tarran MacKenzie. The Orelac Racing team leaves the scene, this time among the teams, with Kawasaki which will see the entry of TPR Pedercini only starting from the second round, with Isaac Viñales. Finally, the team's debut should be underlined Elf Marc VDSwith Sam Lowes riding the Ducati.

PILOT TEAM MOTORCYCLE Garrett Gerloff Bonovo Action BMW Scott Redding Bonovo Action BMW Toprak Razgatlioglu ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW Michael van der Mark ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW Alvaro Bautista Aruba.it Racing Ducati Nicolò Bulega Aruba.it Racing Ducati Danilo Petrucci Barni Spark Ducati Sam Lowes Elf Marc VDS Ducati Michael Rinaldi Motocorsa Racing Ducati Andrea Iannone Team GoEleven Ducati Iker Lecuona Team HRC Honda Xavi Vierge Team HRC Honda Adam Norrodin Petronas MIE Honda Tarran MacKenzie Petronas MIE Honda Alex Lowes Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki Axel Bassani Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki Tito Rabat Kawasaki Puccetti Kawasaki Philipp Öttl GMT94 Yamaha Bradley Ray Yamaha Motoxracing Yamaha Andrea Locatelli Pata Yamaha Prometeon Yamaha Jonathan Rea Pata Yamaha Prometeon Yamaha Dominique Aegerter GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha Remy Gardner GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha *Team TPR Pedercini (Kawasaki) starting from Barcelona. Driver Isaac Viñales

Where to see it

FormulaPassion will constantly update the complete program of each race weekend, with test times and live television broadcasts of the latter. The live broadcasts will be broadcast by Sky Sport, with streaming also available on NOW TV and Sky Go. At the same time, it will still be possible to follow some races free-to-air on TV8.

Roll of honour