Superbike, 2024 has already started
With the 2023 World Championship now behind us, Superbike has already started thinking about next season. It will be a spectacular season, which will see numerous bike changes: Ducati, Yamaha, Kawasaki and BMW have all changed the rider pairing and will present themselves at Phillip Island in a renewed guise.
The 23 drivers at the start
This is the official entry list for the 2024 World Cup released recently by the championship.
|#
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Team
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
|11
|Nicolò Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|Yamaha YZF R1
|PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA
|22
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|47
|Axel Bassani
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R1
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|87
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha YZF R1
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|Team HRC
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|Team HRC
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|Team Motocorsa Racing
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW M 1000 RR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|45
|Scott Redding
|BMW M 1000 RR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|54
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|BMW M 1000 RR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW M 1000 RR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|TEAM GO ELEVEN
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|Yamaha YZF R1
|GMT94 Yamaha
|28
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|27
|Adam Norrodin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|Petronas MIE Racing Honda
|95
|Tarran Mackenzie
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|Petronas MIE Racing Honda
|53
|Tito Rabat
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|14
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
The driver to beat will be as usual Bautista, winner of the last two world titles. The Spaniard's challengers mixed up the cards in the winter: Rhea he moved to Yamaha, filling the void left by Razgatlioglu, who embraced the challenge of BMW.
Italians are great protagonists. There will be seven at the start, with Nicolò Bulega promoted by Ducati from Supersport and making his debut in Superbike, Andrea Locatelli in Yamaha and Axel Bassani in Kawasaki. Also very competitive are Michael Ruben Rinaldi (“relegated” in Motocorsa Racing), Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone, eager to get back competitive after a four-year disqualification for doping.
