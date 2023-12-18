Superbike, 2024 has already started

With the 2023 World Championship now behind us, Superbike has already started thinking about next season. It will be a spectacular season, which will see numerous bike changes: Ducati, Yamaha, Kawasaki and BMW have all changed the rider pairing and will present themselves at Phillip Island in a renewed guise.

The 23 drivers at the start

This is the official entry list for the 2024 World Cup released recently by the championship.

# Pilot Motorcycle Team 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 11 Nicolò Bulega Ducati Panigale V4R Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 55 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA 65 Jonathan Rea Yamaha YZF R1 PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA 22 Alex Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 47 Axel Bassani Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 77 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 87 Remy Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 7 Iker Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R Team HRC 97 Xavi Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R Team HRC 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R Team Motocorsa Racing 9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R BARNI Spark Racing Team 31 Garrett Gerloff BMW M 1000 RR Bonovo Action BMW 45 Scott Redding BMW M 1000 RR Bonovo Action BMW 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW M 1000 RR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark BMW M 1000 RR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 29 Andrea Iannone Ducati Panigale V4R TEAM GO ELEVEN 5 Philipp Oettl Yamaha YZF R1 GMT94 Yamaha 28 Bradley Ray Yamaha YZF R1 Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team 27 Adam Norrodin Honda CBR1000 RR-R Petronas MIE Racing Honda 95 Tarran Mackenzie Honda CBR1000 RR-R Petronas MIE Racing Honda 53 Tito Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 14 Sam Lowes Ducati Panigale V4R ELF Marc VDS Racing Team

The driver to beat will be as usual Bautista, winner of the last two world titles. The Spaniard's challengers mixed up the cards in the winter: Rhea he moved to Yamaha, filling the void left by Razgatlioglu, who embraced the challenge of BMW.

Italians are great protagonists. There will be seven at the start, with Nicolò Bulega promoted by Ducati from Supersport and making his debut in Superbike, Andrea Locatelli in Yamaha and Axel Bassani in Kawasaki. Also very competitive are Michael Ruben Rinaldi (“relegated” in Motocorsa Racing), Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone, eager to get back competitive after a four-year disqualification for doping.