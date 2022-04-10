After a long wait for the first round of the Superbike season, Aragon Sunday closed the first round of the 2022 world championship in the name of Ducati and Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, after winning today’s Superpole Race and Race-2, redeemed himself after the success of Jonathan Rea in Race-1, in an Iberian weekend that did not particularly smile at the reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turk, on his debut with the number 1, nevertheless established the new Aragon track record during qualifying, where he got pole position.

In the race, however, his Yamaha did not keep up with the pace of Ducati and Kawasaki, in a succession of challenges, overtaking and counter-overtaking that thrilled the public in the stands of the Teruel track and the one at home in front of the TV. While waiting for the next round of the world championship, scheduled in Assen in two weeks, here are the world drivers and constructors rankings after the first weekend.

Drivers’ world rankings after Round of Aragon

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Alvaro Bautista Aruba.it Ducati 57 2 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Racing 54 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu Pata Yamaha with Brixx 39 4 Michael Rinaldi Aruba.it Ducati 32 5 Iker Lecuona Honda 18 6 Xavi Vierge Honda 18 7 Andrea Locatelli Pata Yamaha with Brixx 16 8 Alex Lowes Kawasaki Racing 15 9 Loris Baz Bonovo BMW 14 10 Garrett Gerloff GYTR GRT Yamaha 14 11 Axel Bassani Ducati motorcycle race 13 12 Eugene Laverty Bonovo BMW 10 13 Illia Mykhalchyk BMW Motorrad 9 14 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki Puccetti 7 15 Philipp Oettl Goeleven Ducati 6 16 Luca Bernardi BARNI Spark Ducati 4 17 Roberto Tamburini Yamaha Motoxracing 2 18 Scott Redding BMW Motorrad 1