E.t was in 2009 when the jaw dropped when entering a spacious shipyard in the port area of ​​Ancona. There was something there that will forever occupy a top spot in the hit list of maritime craziness.

The plywood monster was 58 meters long, 38 meters wide and was shaped like a piece of cake. A piece of cake with the proportions of pieces of cake cut by older women who mean it too well with their guests at the coffee table. So a piece of murder cake. But made of plywood.

The always avant-garde yacht developer Wally from Monaco and the Parisian fashion house Hermès had teamed up to enrich the world of superyachts with something that had never been seen before: a mobile island made of ship steel. 2400 tons of water displacement, 3400 square meters of living space on four decks. Twelve guests, 20 servants. A 25-meter pool ran in a semicircle around the on-board helipad.

As gaga as the WHY – Wally Hermès Yachts – project appeared to be, it was meant seriously and, as is usually the case when Wally is up to something, ahead of its time. It claimed a certain environmental friendliness. A thousand square meters of solar cells, technology to reduce fuel consumption and pollutant emissions, considerations for the use of fuel cells and telescopically extendable wind turbines heralded eco-ambitions.









So that one could get a true idea of ​​the WHY project, that walk-in model on a 1: 1 scale was built into the shipyard hall, which can only be entered with a hardhat. A complex core of scaffolding supported the adventurous construct.

The cooperation between Wally and Hermès did not last long. Not a single copy of the island, designed for a cruising speed of twelve knots, was built. We never heard from WHY again.

Until Wally – meanwhile part of the Italian yacht building group Ferretti – now got in touch with the WHY 200 project. However, it is now something that is only vaguely reminiscent of the wooden colossus, and the name no longer has anything to do with Hermès, but stands for Wally Hybrid Yacht.

WHY 200 is a kind of compact super yacht 27 meters long, 7.66 meters wide and around 120 tons in weight. On three decks, it should offer a good 200 square meters of living space for up to twelve guests, cared for by five crew members, and thus considerably more than other yachts of this size. Wally speaks of a “space ship”. The generous amount of space is achieved, among other things, by dispensing with side decks – the superstructures extend to the outside of the hull. Another special feature is the owner’s cabin in the bow tip with a panoramic view. The upper deck is crowned by an angular glass construction reminiscent of earlier Wally power boats. The bathing terrace at the rear can be expanded with the help of hydraulically opening side walls.

Hybrid in this case means that the hull of the yacht is designed for economical displacement travel as well as for jets at speeds of up to 23 knots (43 km / h) in semi-glider mode so that too much time is not wasted when transferring from port to bay becomes. Four 788 or 985 hp Volvo Penta engines with pod drives are planned. The first example is under construction in one of Ferretti’s Italian production facilities and should be completed in August. Why not.