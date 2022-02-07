Superhero movies have dominated the billboard for more than a decade. Marvel and DC movies arrive every year to expand their cinematic universes to infinity. But, from time to time, some brave people show us different points of view like Watchmen, Kick-Ass or The Boys, and the French comedy: Super-héros malgré lui (Super… Who?, in Spanish l) follow that line. The film hits theaters in Europe on February 18.

What is Super… Who about?

Philippe Lacheau directs, writes and stars in this comedy that spoofs Hollywood superhero movies. This feature film tells the story of Cedric, who tries to make a living as an actor, but seems doomed to fail, on top of that he has no money and his girlfriend has left him. Also, his father, sister and best friends don’t believe in him either; until he gets a role as the protagonist of a new production, where he will give life to the superhero Badman. This would be the opportunity to get out of all his misfortunes, but fate has other plans for him.

One day Cedric leaves the shoot in a hurry without taking off his movie suit and has a car accident. He wakes up with amnesia, convinced that he is a superhero and believes that he has a mission. You don’t become a superhero overnight…especially someone like Cedric!

Super… Who? tells the story of Cedric who tries to make a living as an actor, but seems destined for failure until he becomes the Badman. Photo: Cinema Frances Studios.

Who is Philippe Lacheau?

Philippe Lacheau He is recognized for being one of the most outstanding comedians in France. He is characterized by being a director, screenwriter and actor. He made his film debut directing and starring in the comedy It Went Out of Hands in 2014, this film won two awards at the L’Alpe D’Huez Festival and had a sequel that was shown in theaters in 2015. As screenwriter He has made Paris at All Coasts (2013) and as an actor La Wedding Planner (2017) and ¡Cásate Conmigo! Please (2017).

Super… Who?

Lacheau in the presentation of Super… Who? he said: “This movie works even if you don’t know the world of superheroes, but fans of Marvel and DC comics will see allusions everywhere, from the subtitles to the sets, from the names to the posters. The movie is full of references and I’m really looking forward to it to see how the public reacts when it is released, to see which ones guess and which ones don’t”, said the film’s director.

Trailer for Super… Who?