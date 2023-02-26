Ali Maali (Dubai)

Sharjah put its mark on the first titles of the 2022-2023 season, by winning the “Super”, to start its steps with strength and confidence to other titles, and the coronation came at the expense of Al Ain with a goal.

The spirits of the “King” are now embracing the sky, and he is even planning to win various other titles, armed with adoring fans, players with high capabilities, and an experienced coach.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Thani, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Club, sent his warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for Sharjah’s victory in the Super Cup, stressing that had it not been for the support of His Highness the Ruler, the team would not have proceeded in the championships. In such a wonderful way.

He said: It must be recognized that Sharjah has a coach who can be described as “shrewd”, and this is a fact that must be emphasized, through what he presented specifically in the “super” of a high technical performance that led the “king” to the podium, despite the obstacles that accompanied him, whether before or during the match.

He added: A great effort made by Cosmin in front of Al Ain, “complete in ranks”, as Sharjah lacked before the match one of the most important elements in building attacks and breakthroughs, which is the Bosnian Pianbec, not only that, but during the match, and before 10 minutes had passed, it lacked an element that I also considered the strongest, which is the defender The Greek Costas Manolas, to make things difficult from my point of view, by missing the playmaker before the meeting, and the captain of the “heart of defense” with Shaheen Abdel Rahman, and at the same time building attacks from behind.

And he said: Despite all that, Cosmin succeeded in making the match go as he wanted, and he played with a formation that he found to be the most appropriate, in light of these circumstances, and the “king” was able to come out winning with more than one goal, and what happened throughout the “leader” meeting is a technical point that counts for the coach Roman.

Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani indicated that, despite all the circumstances that the “king” went through, he was not afraid for him, and said: Despite the events that preceded the Al Ain match or occurred during it at Al Nasr Stadium, I did not fear the team’s ability to win, and the more time passed in On the field, I felt the desire of the Sharjah players to confirm their ability to finish the match with a goal.

He added: Sharjah’s loss from Khorfakkan in the “ADNOC Professional League” came at a very important time, and was a direct reason for the awakening of the “king”, so that it would return out of the blue and be crowned with the Super Cup, which I see as a tournament that came at a very perfect time, and makes the team return to compete strongly for League title.

He said: Sharjah achieved at the beginning of this season the title of His Highness the President’s Cup, and now the Super Cup, to confirm that it is a permanent team on the podium, and I see that the league championship has great hope for us, because there are all the ingredients that make the team climb to the podiums more than once. It is necessary to salute the Sharjah fans, who affirmed their love for their team, despite the difficult circumstances they went through.

