From the editorial team with Agenciesi From the editorial team with Agencies https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-agencias/ 13/12/2023 – 17:39

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) maintained the Fed Funds rate at 5.25% to 5.50% per year, in a statement released this Wednesday, 13. The unanimous decision is in line with what was expected by the financial market.

The institution also states that it is committed to achieving maximum employment and returning inflation to a 2% rate over the long term in the United States.

+Fed Committee says it is strongly committed to returning inflation to the 2% target

“The Committee is prepared to adjust the monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks arise that could impede the achievement of objectives”, indicates a statement released this Wednesday.

For the chief strategist at Warren Investimentos, Sergio Goldenstein, the interview with Jerome Powell, president of the FED, calmed the market.

“The statement with FOMC projections and Powell's interview were seen as dovish and made it clear that the tightening cycle has already ended. Powell's tone was seen as calmer, without seeking to reverse the recent movement that has made financial conditions more expansionary. The US yield curve reacted by moving significantly downwards. In this sense, the Copom must assess that external risk has fallen. If the external environment remains favorable in 2024, this increases the chances of a terminal Selic rate of around 9%”, he believes.

Selic is expected to fall

The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) ends on Wednesday night, the 13th, and should continue with another cut of 0.50% per year. According to market analysts, committee members should also reinforce that the pace of cuts should continue in the next meetings. If the cut happens, the Selic will go to 11.75% per year, the lowest number since 2022.