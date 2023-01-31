Super Voigtmann: watch the highlights of Milan-Baskonia

Nice victory for EA7 Milano which closes the negative streak, 5 games, beating Baskonia, 89-83. Vibrant match with the red and whites dragged by the unexpected hero Voigtmann, positive debut for the awaited Napier who gives leadership and excellent offensive plays. The great defense of the Italian champions limits, in key moments, one of the best attacks in Europe, the good performance of Thompson and Giedraitis is not enough for the guests.

