Hong Kong (AFP) – Tens of millions of people in southern China are preparing this Friday, September 1, for the arrival of Super Typhoon Saola, which paralyzes cities such as Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and threatens to become the most powerful storm in the region in seven decades.

Authorities in mainland China issued the highest typhoon alert which, according to the National Meteorological Center, could be the “most powerful” since 1949 to touch the Pearl River Deltawhich comprises several major cities such as Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Macao.

Given the possibility of a direct hit in Hong Kong, the authorities warned that they would consider raising the alert to a maximum that it has only aired 16 times since World War II.

At 3:00 p.m. (0700 GMT), Saola was 140 kilometers east-southeast of Hong Kong, with sustained winds of 210 kilometers per hour.

The super typhoon could encircle territory less than 50 kilometers to the south, causing a storm around Victoria Harbour, according to the weather observatory.

The predicted track and wind speed of Typhoon Saola, as of September 1, 2023 © Nalini Lepetit-Chella, Laurence Saubadu / AFP

The neighboring city of Shenzhen, in mainland China, announced the suspension of labor, business and commercial activity from 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) and transportation three hours later.

“Beyond the emergency personnel and the protection of human lives, we recommend people not to go out,” said the emergency department of this megacity of 17.7 million inhabitants.

“The city will open all the shelters for people to take shelter,” he added.

A woman rides a tricycle in the rain caused by Super Typhoon Saola on Lantau Island in Hong Kong on September 1, 2023. ©Peter Parks/AFP

Risk of severe flooding

In Hong Kong, the weather observatory expects the cyclone to cause “severe flooding”, similar to that caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018.

That typhoon left more than 300 people injured in Hong Kong and in China there were six deaths and more than three million people were affected in the southern provinces.

The streets of Hong Kong woke up almost deserted, sprinkled by a light drizzle that is expected to evolve into intense storms and winds.

In the international financial center, the stock market session was suspended and the schools delayed the start of the school year.

An operator guards the entrance to a Hong Kong skyscraper, with a barrier to prevent damage from wind or water in the face of Super Typhoon Saola, on September 1, 2023. © Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

“It is better to wait for (the typhoon) to pass before sending the children to school,” according to Lee, who, accompanied by her young daughter, was rushing to do some last shopping.

“People rush to stock up on food at the last minute,” said Shenzhen shop owner Lu Yiming.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled. As of 2:00 p.m. local, flights to or from the airport “were basically cancelled,” the airport authority said.

Trains going in and out of Guangzhou will also be suspended from this Friday until Saturday afternoon.

A woman walks past a closed fast food outlet in Hong Kong ahead of Super Typhoon Saola on September 1, 2023. ©Peter PARKS/AFP

“It’s going to affect our lives,” said Wu Wenlai, 43, who runs a restaurant in a Shenzhen suburb that had to close.

“My eldest son was scheduled to fly to Chengdu today for university and his flight was cancelled,” he added.

The neighboring Macau casino hub also issued its third most severe typhoon warning in mid-afternoon.

intense typhoons

Climate change has increased the intensity of tropical stormss, with more rain and stronger gusts causing flash flooding and coastal damage, experts say.

Saola caused the evacuation of thousands of people this week as it passed through the northern Philippines, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Southern China is regularly hit in the summer and fall by typhoons that form in the warm waters east of the Philippines and travel west.

On a Hong Kong beach, some took the opportunity to surf the large waves generated by the nearby cyclone.