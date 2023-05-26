Super Typhoon Mawar, which hit the island of Guam on Wednesday, continues to gain strength and is now heading towards the northern Philippines and Taiwan with winds of up to 260 kilometers per hour, the Philippine authorities reported this Friday.

Despite the fact that forecasts suggest that the center of the storm will pass hundreds of kilometers north of Luzon, the most inhabited island in the Philippines, Several towns in the center, south and north of the country have suspended classes on Friday and Saturday as a form of prevention against the imminent arrival of the cyclone.

In its latest bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Mawar was located 1,705 kilometers from the eastern part of the island of Luzon and with sustained winds of up to 215 kilometers per hour, although it continues to outside the Philippine weather monitoring area.

In addition, indicated that the passage of the super typhoon could bring heavy rains, which could trigger flooding or landslides, in the northern part of Luzon starting Sunday night, while “severe winds” and strong storms are expected in several areas of the island.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced Friday that “the authorities have prepared for heavy rains and foreseeable flooding.” that Mawar will cause, since the proximity of the super typhoon will presumably bring climatic instability to a large part of the archipelago.

The Natural Disaster Reduction Agency (NDRRM) has prepared supplies in two of the northernmost regions of the country, Ilocos and the Cagayan Valley, in the face of expected flooding from the super typhoon, and shipping is will suspend the weekend in several areas.



At the beginning of the month, the authorities forecast that around ten typhoons will enter the monitoring area of ​​the Philippines in 2023. due to the phenomenon known as “El Niño”, which warms the waters of the Pacific Ocean and causes the formation of more cyclones.

The cyclone is heading strongly towards the Luzon Strait between the Philippines and Taiwan, after hitting the island of Guam, an unincorporated territory of the United States in Micronesia, on Wednesday night. where it has left a trail of destruction despite the fact that there have been no fatalities or serious injuries.

EFE

