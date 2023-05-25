The super typhoon Mawar has strengthened as it moves away from Guam, and now has sustained winds of 280 km/h with gusts of up to 200 mph, making it a category 5 Atlantic hurricane.

This powerful storm ranks as the fifth to reach this intensity so far this year, surpassing the annual average of five Category 5 storms. Surprisingly, there are still several hurricane and typhoon seasons to go in the Atlantic and Pacific.

Mawar It will continue its track to the west-northwest, away from Guam, with its sights set on the northern Philippines and Taiwan. Fortunately, this threat is not expected to make landfall in the next few days.

According to the Zoom Earth forecast, a possible additional strengthening is expected, it will be on Sunday around 5:00 p.m. when it reaches the category of ‘violent typhoon‘, followed by a slow weakening.

Zoom Earth Forecast for Mawar

What is a typhoon? And a super typhoon? These questions can arise before the appearance of a storm as devastating as Mawar.

A typhoon is a storm with strong winds rotating around a moving center of low atmospheric pressure. If its maximum sustained winds reach 241 km/h or more, it is classified as a super typhoon. These terms are often used in the western Pacific and are equivalent to Atlantic hurricanes.

Mawar it has made its mark by crossing Guam as a Category 4 typhoon, with maximum sustained winds of at least 150 mph (241 km/h). This intensity has not been seen in the US territory in the Pacific since 2002.

It is essential to know some Meteorological terms to understand natural phenomena. Here are some definitions:

Tornado Watch: Warning to the public about the possibility of formation of a tornado.

Tornado Warning: Communication issued by the National Meteorological Service to inform the public about the presence of a tornado.

Cyclone: Storm with strong winds revolving around a moving center of low atmospheric pressure. Depending on their location and size, they can be called tornadoes, waterspouts, typhoons, or hurricanes.

Wind shear: Sudden change in wind direction or speed.

Tropical depression: Tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds less than 62 km/h (38 mph).

Right: Broad, fast, and straight-line windstorm that can span hundreds of kilometers.

The Boy, The Girl: Climatic phenomena that affect the global climate. El Niño is characterized by warm waters in the Pacific Ocean, while La Niña implies a cooling of those waters.

wind chill factor: Calculation describing the combined effect of wind and temperature on exposed skin.

hurricane or typhoon: Warm-core tropical cyclone with minimum sustained surface winds of at least 119 km/h (74 mph). Hurricanes form east of the International Date Line, while typhoons develop west of it.

Whirlwind: Tornado that occurs over water.

storm surge: Abnormal rise in sea level due to a storm.

microburst: Mass of cold air that precipitates from a storm and disperses in all directions when it hits the ground.

atmospheric river: A band of moisture that forms over an ocean and flows across the sky over the land.

Blizzard: Thunderstorm with winds of at least 56 km/h (35 mph) and heavy snowfall with reduced visibility.

nor’easter: Storm moving north along the east coast of the United States, producing northeasterly winds.

Tropical storm: Warm core tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds ranging from 63 km/h (39 mph) to 117 km/h (73 mph).

Twister: Violently rotating column of air that forms a funnel from a cumulonimbus cloud to the ground. They can be extremely destructive and are measured on the Fujita scale, which rates their intensity.

snow squall: Intense but short period of moderate to heavy snowfall, with strong winds and the possibility of lightning.

With information from AP