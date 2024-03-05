USA 2024, crumbs for the opponents. It will still be Biden against Trump. The results

The Super Tuesday certifies what was already known, to challenge ourselves to conquer the White House at USA 2024 they will be once again Joe Biden And Donald Trump. There was no contest in the Democratic and Republican primaries. However, if the victory of the incumbent president was taken for granted, being essentially without rivals (even if he lost in Samoa), there was a danger for the tycoon Nikki Haley and the wake-up call of defeat in Washington DC. But Trump has swept away all doubts, leaving her rival only the Vermont and triumphing in the other 14 states that were called to vote. Donald Trump hailed the Super Tuesday results by speaking of “a terrific evening” it's a incredible day”. The tycoon made his speech at Mar-a-Lago, in his campaign headquarters. Even he were to win all the delegates, which in any case is not possible, Trump it wouldn't reach tonight anyway the fateful threshold of 1215, the number of delegates needed to obtain the nomination. But would come closer decisively.

“The world is laughing at us and he's taking a lead on us.” Trump attacked Joe Biden, calling him the “worst president in history“, accusing him of “having opened the borders to millions of illegal immigrants“. Nikki Haley is receiving feedback from its allies regarding the decision to support Trump. CNN writes this on the basis of sources close to the Republican candidate who states that she has not made a final decision on whether or not to support the former president in the event that she ends her term presidential candidacy. People close to Haley they have different opinions, writes CNN. Some believe it would positive for her to support Trump because she would be seen as one team player. Others ardently oppose endorsing her because it would give Haley la freedom to be critical of Trump and build your own movement.