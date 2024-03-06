Former President of the United States Donald Trump said that the results obtained in the Republican Party primaries held this Tuesday (5) in 15 of the country's 50 states “are conclusive” and symbolize that he must be chosen as the party's candidate for the November presidential elections.

“They call it 'Super Tuesday' for a reason, and it was big. There has never been a more conclusive result. It was an incredible day and night,” Trump said at a public event in Palm Beach, Florida, at his famous mansion at Mar-a-Lago Golf Club.

Of the 15 states that held primaries that day, Trump only failed to win in Vermont, the least populous of them, and in which his only opponent, Nikki Haley, won. Furthermore, he won in Texas and California, the states with the largest number of delegates.

In his celebratory speech, which was shorter than usual, the Republican kicked off by talking about one of the most recurring issues in his speeches, immigration, which was recently highlighted in a Fox News survey as an emergency problem in the country. country.

“They want open borders, and open borders will destroy our country. We need borders and we need free and fair elections,” said the 77-year-old politician.

He also harshly criticized his expected rival on November 5, claiming that, thanks to the Democratic president, the United States has taken “a huge beating over the last three years.”

“Our country has been sad,” said Trump, classifying the victories he received this Super Tuesday as “inspiring.” “We are going to do something that no one has been able to do,” he added.

Trump also made reference to his own legal situation and again presented himself as the victim of a “witch hunt” by the Biden administration. “We have a country where a politician uses weapons against his political opponent, this has never happened here. It happens in other countries, but they are in the third world”, declared the former president, the target of four criminal cases and accused of crimes such as bribery, illegal possession of confidential documents and electoral interference.

For Biden, Trump wants to “destroy democracy”

The current American president, Joe Biden, also spoke out after the results of the primaries through a statement. In the text, he accuses former president Donald Trump, who is emerging as the Republican Party's presidential candidate after the good results in the primaries held on the so-called Super Tuesday, of being “determined to destroy” the country's democracy.

“Tonight's results leave the American people with a clear choice: will we move forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us back into the chaos, division and darkness that defined his presidency?”

Biden argued that, four years ago, he ran against Trump to combat “the existential threat” that the Republican posed to the United States and stated that, under his mandate, employment and wages grew, something that, in his opinion, is now “at risk”.

“He (Trump) is determined to destroy our democracy, take away fundamental rights like women's ability to decide about their health and pass billions of dollars in tax cuts for the rich,” he said.

Biden also said that the millions of people who voted for him in the Democratic primary “made their voices heard, showing they are ready to fight Donald Trump's extremist agenda.”

US President Joe Biden won all 15 states, but saw part of his audience abandon him to vote “without commitment” at the polls | EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

“To all Democrats, Republicans and independents who believe in a free and fair America: this is our moment. This is our fight. Together we will win,” he said, to close the statement.

Biden has already lost seven delegates at stake in the party's internal elections due to a protest vote over the president's position on the conflict in the Middle East. The delegates decided on the “uncommitted” option.

According to the American broadcaster CBS, discontent with the Democrat's management in the White House has spread to other states, with the help of the “Listen to Michigan” movement, which led the campaign for an “uncommitted” vote in the party's primaries in Michigan, where there is one of the largest Arab-American populations in the country.