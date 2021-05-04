The Euroleague celebrated an unprecedented day, a Super tuesday with three decisive clashes in search of the Final four, concentrated in 135 minutes. Since the playoffs went from three to five games in 2009, there has never been a similar situation. The equality exhibited in the regular league has been carried over to the crossovers. Uncertainty until the last horn. Basketball is a sport that, due to its competition system, always offers one more opportunity, a lifesaver, a wild card. But, precisely for that reason, it is also a sport where it is difficult to bust the predictions. The Super tuesday left things as they were, with the best four of the first phase qualified for Cologne: Barça against Milan Y CSKA vs. Efes. The Real Madrid and the Bayern Munich they had run as the first two teams to come back from 2-0 in history, but ultimately succumbed to their rivals. The Zenith, for his part, aspired to become the first eighth to beat the leader, but was overwhelmed in the final appointment. The outcome of the playoffs has followed the lane of regularity.

The Barcelona, designed to win the title, returns to theFinal four after its last presence in 2014. The Real Madrid, who had played six of the last seven, remains at the gates of his tournament. Both left opposite sensations. While the Catalan team suffered more than expected by the squad against a theoretically inferior rival, the Madrilenian touched a miracle against the ogre Efes off the forecast. That augured the first phase. However, with a less romantic look, Madrid should have been among the four in Cologne if we calibrate the teams by their budgets. The heart of the players has not failed, it has already been seen on the court, but the situation must be analyzed in depth, because it was not all bad luck during the season, which was also there.