Super Tuesday | Biden wins in Iowa – Twelve states vote for the candidate, live broadcast underway

Democrats the result of the postal vote in Iowa is coming out, and already predictions show that the sitting president Joe Biden is about to win, AP's profit forecast says. There are 40 caucus delegates up for grabs in Iowa, and Biden is about to take all of them.

The Republicans held their primaries in Iowa already in January. Donald Trump was declared the winner in 30 minutes.

Stateside is underway on Super Tuesday, when both Democrats and Republicans hold their primaries and caucuses at the same time in 14 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Utah, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Maine.

Alaska is also holding a Republican primary. In addition, the Democrats' election meeting will be held in one territory in American Samoa, and the overall result of the Democrats' mail-in vote in Iowa will be revealed on Wednesday night Finnish time.

In the Republican race, a whopping 865 caucus representatives are up for grabs. With the former president With Donald Trump before Super Tuesday, there were 273 voters, the opposing candidate With Nikki Haley 43. Haley has so far only won the Republican primary in the capital, Washington.

It takes at least 1,215 electors to become a party's presidential nominee, and since there are so many electors on Super Tuesday, the result of the day practically tells who the Republican candidate is. A total of 2,429 party congress representatives are available.

Joe Biden has no challenger to be taken seriously, so the election at the end of the year is becoming a battle between Trump and Biden.