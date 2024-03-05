He Super Tuesday either Super Tuesday due to its translation into Spanish, is a crucial milestone in the race for the presidential nomination of USAthe polls are already in full swing with the participation of 16 states and one US territory this February 5th.

What states are voting? From Vermontwhere voters began the primaries at 6:00 a.m., until Alaskawhere the electoral marathon ends at midnight, the Super Tuesday It covers an extensive time slot. Crucial closing moments range from 7:00 p.m. in Virginia and Vermont, to the last votes cast at 11:00 p.m. in Californiaalong with the Republican caucuses in Utah. These critical moments could dramatically redefine the course of the presidential race.

Each state has rules different to participate in Super Tuesday, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, Texas, Virginia and Vermont, allow voters of any affiliation to participate, others, such as Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Tennessee, welcome unaffiliated voters. Alaska, California, Oklahoma and Utah, on the other hand, limit voting to those who are registered in a party.

In the Republican Party, 865 delegates are at stake in the Super Tuesday, approximately 36% of the total needed for nomination. Today's elections can catapult a candidate towards the 1,215 delegates required for victory.

Joe Biden emerges as a strong contender for the Democrats, this thanks to the proportional allocation system. The influence of Democratic superdelegates has diminished, a result of post-2016 reforms. Their role has become more tenuous, limited to endorsing rather than directly influencing the nomination, except in specific circumstances.

What is Super Tuesday in the United States?

He “Super Tuesday” (Super Tuesday in English) is a crucial day in the presidential primary election process in the United States. This 2024 is celebrated today March 5.

This day is very important because a large number of the United States hold their primaries or caucuses to select the presidential candidates of the major political parties, such as the Democratic Party with Joe Biden and the Republican Party with donald trump.

Name “Super Tuesday” This is because a large number of primaries and caucuses are usually held on this day, which means that a significant number of delegateswho are the ones who eventually will vote for the candidate at national party conventions, are at stake.

This makes Super Tuesday a crucial moment in the process of presidential nomination, since the results can have a great impact on the direction of the race and the eventual selection of each party's presidential candidate. With information from El Tiempo Latino.