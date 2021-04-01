Visitors, buyers, consumers: leisure in a shopping center. Alberto Valdés / EFE

As a child, intense and concerned as one is from the womb, the processions produced in me a mixture of fear, shame and longing. Driven by force of habit by my parents — she, blessed; he, an atheist—, a grown-up would go to see the steps like someone who went to the slaughterhouse. What a yuyu. That end of the world music. That burial silence. That dragging of chains. Those hallucinating eyes of the Nazarenes under the hood. Those sighs of the manolas with the mascara run by tears and the crucifix bouncing on the breast placed on a tray. That aroma of wax, incense and gladioli adorning the canopies of virgins and saints caused me, I don’t know, an anguish in my chest, a fever in my lower abdomen and a mad desire to run out of there I still didn’t know where. It did not matter. Those days he did not go out. Jesus was dead; Spain, in mourning, and, after bingeing on waking pottage and cod with tomato, we swallowed the tostonazo of the TV peplum thrown all the holy afternoon on the triplet while we listened to how the torrijas settled on our hips for the remains . How happy I was without knowing it.

I have had to go through decades of passions, betrayals, falls from the horse, and Stations of the Cross of all colors to appreciate that depth, that beauty, that celebration of life through the death of an idealistic bearded man 2000 years ago that is Holy Week. . I’m still an atheist, however, or not so much. Today, Holy Thursday, confined without a beach or canopies by a microscopic virus, I will make my own penance station. As it is the first of the month, today is Super Thursday in the outlet where I get the pingos and everything is at 70%. Maximum respect for those who these days are sacred. Who is one to judge others when they console themselves by putting candles to San Amancio Ortega? Leisure, consumption and the Netflix share are the new opiums of the town. No wonder Jesus drove the merchants out of the temple.