Today will be an intense day (another one) in terms of economic news. In the morning (early morning in Buenos Aires), Minister Martín Guzmán will hold a series of meetings in Madrid to discuss the debt with the IMF. Then, at 1:00 p.m., the Monetary Fund will hold a press conference on the outlook for the region by Alejandro Werner. Three hours later, at 4 p.m. Indec will say that inflation in March it was the highest so far this year. And finally, at the end of the afternoon, the result of the tender of pesos. IMF, inflation and debt in that order. As Pancho Ibañez used to say in the 80s “Everything has to do with everything”. Somehow, the Argentine economy is still in the 80s. Here is the most important thing for today.

Guzmán in Madrid

Economy Minister Martín Guzmán on European tour

What will happen today. The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, arrives in Madrid and thus begins the last stage of his tour of Europe.

Because it is important. Guzmán has scheduled a meeting today with the Minister of Economy and Second Vice President of the Spanish government, Nadia Calviño. Meanwhile, tomorrow, the Minister will arrive in Paris, where he will meet with his French Finance counterpart, Bruno Le Maire.

The minister will deliver a folder with perspectives and the principles on which the country seeks to base the program with the IMF. They will talk about Guzmán’s initiative on the subject of SDRs and flight attendants.

Argentina made a request about the surcharges in the interests that it pays for the debt with the IMF. Kristalina Georgieva said last week that the IMF would review that policy even though it justified it. There are different types of surcharges that Argentina seeks to deactivate: SDR maintenance costs, basic charges and surcharges by amount and by time.

International Monetary Fund

Alejandro Werner, today he will speak again

What will happen today. The director of the Western Hemisphere Department, Alejandro Werner, will give a press conference on the region and its perspectives. Publish a report on the agency’s website.

Because it is important. Mainly to the words of Werner. This is the official who criticized the Argentine government last Thursday. “It seems that there are significant differences of opinion within President Fernández’s political alliance on the direction they should take, both in terms of politics and negotiations with the Fund,” he said, acknowledging that the agreement is being delayed. more than expected, it was at a virtual conference organized by the rating agency Standard & Poor’s.

Werner will speak while Guzmán continues on tour in Europe to get support from the representatives of those countries in the organization to negotiate with the IMF an agreement on Extended Facilities and a reduction in commissions.

Werner said last week that the relationship with the government “is constructive”, but that the negotiations “have taken longer” than expected. “We are working to be ready when the Government wants to finish it and accelerate it. I think we are in a position to do so, but it is true that the negotiations have taken longer than perhaps we thought, “he said, adding:” There is an interpretation on our part that perhaps the Government feels that (it will be) much better to undertake this political negotiation after the elections and not before ”.

Inflation

Miguel Pesce and an internal request to stop depreciating the dollar

What will happen today. The Indec will release the inflation data for March.

Because it is important. If the data is above 4%. Martín Guzman announced -from Italy, as part of a tour of various European countries- that it will be the highest record of the year and that it will decrease from April.

In January, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4% and in February, 3.6%. According to the calculations of the consulting firm Eco Go, the rise in prices in March is 4.2%. Meanwhile, the Orlando Ferreres consultancy estimated the rise at 4.1% due to pressure from the Education and Equipment and home operation items. Thus, the interannual advance of inflation would be in the order of 36.6%, according to this analysis. Other consulting firms have lower estimates: Ecolatina forecasts 3.7% for example, with a total rise of 12% in the first quarter.

Debt

Martín Guzmán will look for pesos from the market today

What will happen today. Finance will announce the result of a three-letter tender: one at a discount, one adjusted by the repo rate of the BCRA and another by CER. It will be the first tender of the month, then there will be two more. In April the maturities of Economy with the private sector are $ 141,049 million according to an Eco Go calculation.

Because it is important. Because it will serve to see to what extent Guzmán leverages the debt market to finance the fiscal deficit and not resort to the BCRA. The more Guzmán can refinance the debt, the less pesos Miguel Pesce will have to issue.

It is estimated that this year the Treasury will finance the fiscal deficit with: about $ 1,200 million from the Central Bank and $ 500,000 million borrowed (in the local market, the international one is closed). The bank has already spent $ 150,000 million and the market granted him net financing for $ 90,550 million ($ 14,218 million in March).

Today’s data will also be key to know to what extent Guzmán will be able to absorb the pesos that are turning and can go to the dollar and press the gap. The consulting firm Fernando Marull & Asociados pointed out in its latest report that “The amount of pesos in the economy hit record highs in December”. He also believes that “The Treasury will have a high roll over” and the BCRA will attend for only 3.5% of GDP, at almost $ 1.3 trillion, half compared to 2020. “

“Under this scenario, we do not rule out that Finance may have to improve the real placement rates in the different segments of the peso curve, in line with what we have been seeing in the market, to maximize the roll over of peso maturities and minimize the monetary expansion of the BCRA to the Treasury “says a report from Eco Go.

But did you improve them for today’s bidding?

For Federico Furiase not so much. “Similar Treasury bonds are trading in the market with somewhat better rates. It does not generate as much attraction. Local banks have already bought enough of these bonds and their exposure is close to the 75% limit ”.