Padua is hosting an extraordinary event: the conference of the European Astronomy Society. For a weekthe city becomes the world capital of astronomy, bringing together experts and enthusiasts from all over the world.

The protagonists of the conference

Among the protagonists of the event are new generation telescopes such as Skao and Elt. Skao is a network of radio telescopes that covers the entire Southern Hemisphere, while Elt, the largest telescope in the world with a 40-meter mirror, is under construction in the Chilean Andes. These tools will revolutionize our understanding of the universe.

The astronomical tradition of Padua

Padua is known for its long tradition in astronomical research and is recognized as a center of excellence at European level. Sara Lucatello, astrophysicist at the National Institute of Astrophysics of Padua and president of the EAS, said: “For this week the city also becomes the world capital of astronomy.”

The event hosts 1,800 experts of astronomy and astrophysics from 60 countries. The conferences and workshops cover topics such as black holes, galaxy formation, gravitational waves and astrochemistry. In addition, the applications of artificial intelligence to astronomy are discussed.

Space missions and new technologies

The conference It’s also an opportunity to talk about major space missions, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, Euclid, and Athena. Advanced technologies are explored that are changing the way we observe the universe.

There is no shortage of activities for the public. A round table organized by Inaf will see the participation of President Roberto Ragazzoni and the European Space Agency reservist astronaut Anthea Comellini. To facilitate participation, a childcare service will be active, promoting gender equality.

Would you like to attend such an event and learn more about the universe?