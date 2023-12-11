PSuddenly we look directly at each other. Master Isegrim has probably been sitting motionless in the colorful tangle of leaves of the autumn forest for a long time, fixing us with the clear gaze of his amber-colored eyes. 30, maybe 40 meters separate us. At first we didn't spot the wolf, but now it appears within reach in the camera's viewfinder. When the lens focuses on his face, every hair stands out sharply, under visually difficult conditions. Because we photograph the predator through the bars of a wildlife park on a cloudy winter morning with little light and flat contrasts.

Getting close to animals photographically is a prime discipline of telephoto lenses with focal lengths of 300 and more millimeters. This family of lenses is called “supertele.” In addition to nature and animal photography, sports are one of their typical applications. From our own practice, we also think of stage photos (music and theater) as well as visually highly condensed photos of infrastructure (roads, power grids, railways) as possible uses. But what exactly is so great about this family of optical designs? The name is simply derived from the superlative of the focal length range, which goes beyond the traditional range of variable focal length lenses. For 35mm full format systems, this usually extends to 200 or 300 millimeters. But the progress that the construction of such lenses has made in recent years is also great: they have become optically more powerful, faster and lighter.