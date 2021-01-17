Matías Rossi had a great race and, with a little help from luck at the end, he won the final of the tenth date of the Super TC2000 season in Paraná, and established himself as the leader of the championship.

The Toyota driver started 12th, was climbing positions and seven laps from the end, after a mistake by Leonel Pernía, who was going first, took over the lead. Thus, he added his fifth victory of the championship and took 41 points ahead of his guard, Agustín Canapino, with two dates left to play.

“It is an incredible joy. I had many illusions about the operation of the car, but I did not think I could achieve that much. We took a big step in the championship and I am very happy with this victory,” said Del Viso, who was escorted in the podium for the Chevrolet of Jose Manuel Urcera and Canapino.

His happiness had reason to be. Because the outlook was not very good before the start. Because after a qualifying race for oblivion, in which an oversight relegated him to 13th place, he was relegated on the starting grid for the final. However, he staged an impressive comeback, which he began to build already in the first laps.

Urcera, Rossi and Canapino, the podium of the tenth date of the Super TC2000 in Paraná. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Pernía (Renault), who triumphed in the standings, started from the front row alongside Urcera and took over the leadership as soon as the traffic light turned green. Rossi started 12th and Canapino, who also had a great performance, started last.

The Toyota started with everything, determined to make up ground. He quickly jumped to sixth place and by the seventh lap he was already third, after beating Bernardo Keychain (Chevrolet). Meanwhile, ahead, Pernía commanded without great problems.

In the 11th lap, the Del Viso, champion of the category in 2013, surpassed Urcera and settled as guard for the reigning champion, with a disadvantage of just over three seconds.

On the next turn, Llaver was forced to abandon after his right front tire broke. But the incident did not have a great impact on the test, which was able to continue at full speed.

Another was the story when, on the 23rd lap, Pernía was the one who suffered the explosion of the same rubber. The tandilense got lost, had to leave and forced the entry of the security car. And on the relaunch, Rossi took the lead and ran away.

Canapino, who had also been advancing positions, climbed to fourth place. And with five laps to go to the checkered flag, he defeated Marcelo Ciarrocchi (Citroën) and came third, behind Toyota and Urcera, who maintained a great pace throughout the race.

In the last turns there were no more changes. Rossi crossed the finish line first, followed by Urcera and Canapino, and was very well positioned for the last two rounds of the season.

“I was worried when Llaver’s tire blew out, and then Pernía’s, but we were lucky and a great car, very firm and balanced,” commented who now leads with 159 points. The reef has 118 and Santero, who had to leave after a touch in the 25th lap, 81 units.

Rossi crossed the line first and took Canapino 41 points ahead of Canapino in the championship. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

“I am very grateful to the whole team. We started last, we arrived third and with a lot of pace on the end. We did not reach the laps, but we had to fight to win,” Canapino said in a chat with the site Champions. “I’m happy with what we did and trying to continue down this path.”

“I am happy with the result. It was possible to get an important third place for us. Our strong point is qualifying and we are a bit lacking in the race. But we got this first podium and the important thing is to keep working”, analyzed Urcera.

The last two dates will be played in Buenos Aires. The 11th will run on February 7 and the 12th, the following week.

Look also

