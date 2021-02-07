Dusk of a busy day for the Super TC2000. Under artificial lights and with long shadows over the Buenos Aires racetrack, Chevrolet won the qualifying race, led by Berni Llaver, although his teammate, Agustín Canapino, third (behind Leonel Pernía’s Renault), discounted points in the fight for the championship compared to Matías Rossi, who was 5th with Toyota and has a chance of becoming champion on this penultimate date of the 2020 season.

The championship is relative, since due to the discard system (3 in the contest) we have to wait for those chosen by each team, although Rossi has a chance of being consecrated after Sunday’s final, which will be played from 12.10, with transmission on direct by El Trece and TyC Sports. The grid will be made up of last night’s order of arrival.

In reality, talking about the championship is not very certain, after the daytime competition, each team must deduct three dates to determine the final score with which it will face the final competition of the 2020 season next weekend. Complications of a competition that it was carried out despite the difficulties that the health and pandemic context exposed to the activity.

The podium at Gálvez after the qualifying race. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

Apart from this situation, which in any case is still decisive, the Super TC2000 overcame a beautiful experience in the Buenos Aires nightfall. Artificial lights, along with those that were lit in each of the vehicles, contributed to a show that served as an experimental one before the possible night competition at the Gálvez racetrack in the coming season.

An experience that almost resembles the early days of the old and beloved TC2000, when in 1979 on summer nights the category originated, until it became the most technological in the region. Times in which Osvaldo “Cocho” López dominated with a Peugeot 504, with engines that were limited to 2000cc.

Except for the remembered night competitions on the Santa Fe street circuit, now the Super TC2000 returned to artificial lights for this qualifying competition on the penultimate date of the year.

Nicolás Moscardini, with Honda, started forward and defended himself as best he could against the attacks of a fast Llaver and the current champion, Pernía (Renault). Finally both beat the young La Plata pilot, until Canapino also appeared on the scene, to access third place.

Bernardo Llaver commanded in the qualifying race. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

“I had a good race, because I advanced from behind. But I needed to win to deduct good points. That is why tomorrow (for Sunday) I will go out with everything to look for that victory, “said the Chevrolet driver, who fights hand to hand against Matías Rossi.

The Toyota representative was fifth and on Sunday he will play with the classification and after the race, he will do the corresponding study to present the discard dates (this system was available in case the Covid forced the absence of drivers or teams).

After the competition, Canapino was seen as quite combative. First he asked Brazilian Rubens Barrichello for an explanation for a touch at the beginning of the test. Then he reproached old sanctions (the previous date was declassified on Saturday for technical reasons). But maybe that nervousness, is it due to some team order that was not executed by Llaver? Should the Mendoza abide by it if so? Or was he never wielded and that angered Canapino?

Doubts left by the Saturday night of the Super TC2000. With these situations that contribute to the almost nocturnal experience at Gálvez, the category is preparing for the penultimate final of the season. Will there be a champion? Or will we wait a week for the Coronation next Sunday?

Formula Renault 2.0

In a controversial ending, Nicolás Suárez won Formula Renault 2.0, followed by Tiago Pernía, Leonel’s son, on his first podium in the category, and Francisco Calo. On track the winner had been Isidoro Vezzaro, but he was recharged by a touch with Ayrton Chorne.

Meanwhile, in TC2000, Matías Cravero and the Citroën C4 Lounge of the FDC Motor Sports won from end to end the Sprint of TC2000 on Friday and with Javier Scuncio Moro in the best starting position, the final of TC2000 is agreed to 23 laps or a maximum of 35 minutes and will start on Sunday at 10:10.

Special for Clarín.