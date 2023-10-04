Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A Russian troop is said to have damaged two of its own tanks in the heat of battle. Ukrainian soldiers then took advantage of the situation.

Kharkiv – The Russian military is said to have damaged two tanks with their own mines in a mishap that made them easy targets for a Ukrainian troop on site. The soldiers report that the “accident” occurred in the area around the city of Kharkiv in the east. Incidents like this are not uncommon in the Ukraine war. Only recently did the Russian secret service shoot down its own fighter jet over Ukraine.

Russia has a mishap and destroys two of its own tanks – Ukrainian soldiers take advantage of the situation

The incident was reported by a group of Ukrainian soldiers who call themselves the “Peaky Blinders” on Telegram and YouTube. On social media they report on the everyday lives of soldiers in the Ukrainian war and battles around Kharkiv. “A T90 battle tank and a brand new 3M infantry fighting vehicle exploded on anti-tank mines, all by themselves,” the group reported on Tuesday (October 3). Telegram and published photos of the event. While a T90 Panther rolled over a minefield and was severely damaged by the explosion of several mines, the 3M armored personnel carrier only triggered one mine and lost one of the tracks. Both types of tanks are produced by Russia.



This caused annoying damage for Russia, but it can essentially be remedied quickly. “After such damage can [ein Panzer] repaired without any problems,” the statement continues. But that shouldn’t happen in this case. A Ukrainian unit was quickly on site and took advantage of the situation to finally destroy the tanks: “The fighters from the Sharp Hats group did a great job and the tank lost its turret.”

Russia’s tanks destroyed by their own mines in the Ukraine war: “It happens very often, and unfortunately on both sides”

The informants do not write down exactly when the incident happened. Likewise, the information has not yet been independently confirmed. Photos released by the force only show aerial shots of two different tanks. While one of them only looks damaged, the second is completely destroyed. The soldiers announced that they would soon publish a video of the successful mission.

The Telegram channel “Peaky Blinders” (original: Гострі Картузи) published photos of the allegedly destroyed tanks. © Screenshot Telegram @Гострі Картузи

In the course of destroying the Russian tanks, the soldiers made it clear that these mishaps happen again and again – and not just on the Russian side. “This happens very often, and unfortunately on both sides,” the troops admit. Both sides have repeatedly fought fiercely, especially since the start of the Ukrainian offensive in June, and suffered numerous losses. (nz)