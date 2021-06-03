Under the violence of drug trafficking, the coronavirus crisis and migratory tensions, Mexico is preparing for a super Sunday in local and legislative elections.

The second largest Latin American economy and one of the countries most affected by the pandemic elects, in the largest elections in its history, some 21,000 positions, including 500 federal deputies.

Here, five keys to keep in mind.

1- Tension with the US

It is the largest Spanish-speaking country, with 126 million inhabitants.

It has wide valleys, mountain ranges, deserts and paradisiacal beaches. It is also prey to powerful hurricanes and earthquakes, like the one in 1985 that left more than 10,000 dead.

To the south it borders Guatemala and Belize, to the north it shares more than 3,000 km of border with the United States, which former President Donald Trump threatened to wall to stop the illegal migration and drug trafficking.

With the coming to power of Democrat Joe Biden, the White House proposes a more “humane” approach to dealing with migration, which includes addressing its causes. Republicans accuse Biden of encouraging the arrival of illegal immigrants.

2- The hit of the coronavirus

Mexico is the fourth country with the most deaths from covid-19 with almost 228,146 cases, although its fatality rate is 19th taking into account the figures per 100,000 people. The pandemic collapsed its GDP by 8.5% last year.

Mexican remittances from the United States totaled 40,696 million dollars in 2020 and cushioned the impact in a country where more than half of the population lives in poverty.

The government injected 10 billion dollars into Pemex, a state company in decline due to the depletion of oil, a tax regime that left it without resources and falling prices.

Even though tourism fell 45%, Mexico was the third most visited country in 2020. The sector represents almost 9% of GDP.

Posters with propaganda of local candidates, on a street in Mexico City. Photo: AFP

3- What is at stake in these elections

Mexico was ruled from 1929 to 2000 by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), heir to the 1910 Revolution but also noted for authoritarianism, patronage and corruption.

After two conservative governments between 2000 and 2012, the PRI regained the presidency, but lost it in 2018 when the center-left leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a former member of that party, won.

In this election, the ruling party Morena plays his simple majority in the Chamber of Deputies (half plus one).

López Obrador requires a qualified majority (two-thirds) for eventual constitutional reforms that would expand the state’s role in the energy sector.

4- Bloody campaign

More than 90 politicians were assassinated during this campaign. Of them 35 were candidates, counts the Etellekt consultancy.

Since 2006, when the government launched a controversial military anti-drug operation, there have been more than 300,000 homicides and some 85,000 people are missing, according to official figures.

It is one of the most dangerous countries to practice journalism, with a hundred communicators assassinated since 2000, among them Javier Valdez, an AFP collaborator.



The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, plays the majority in Congress. Photo: REUTERS

With a chronic corruption, Mexico ranks 124th out of 180 countries in the Transparency International ranking.

5- Artistic and archaeological wealth

The country is rich in cultural expressions, with archaeological sites such as Chichén Itzá or Teotihuacán.

It saw the birth of artists such as the muralist Diego Rivera and his wife, the painter Frida Kahlo, and writers such as the Nobel Prize for Literature Octavio Paz.

Salma Hayek, Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna stand out in the cinema, while Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu have won the Oscar for best director.

