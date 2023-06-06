Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Inauguration of the “Ufa”, a Project 686-class submarine in November 2022 in Saint Petersburg © Admiralty Shipyards Press Office/Imago

Russia is increasing its underwater operations. The latest submarines are considered the quietest in the world and are nicknamed “black holes”.

Moscow – Russia under Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin wants to strengthen its Pacific fleet because there is increasing “confrontation between great powers” such as the USA and China in the region. It is a model of Project 636, a Russian class of diesel-electric fighter submarines. They are considered the quietest in the world and are therefore nicknamed “black holes”.

This was reported by the Russian daily newspaper Izvestia and titled the report “Calm for the Pacific.” The submarine, christened “Ufa”, was launched in November 2022 (see photo above) handed over to the Russian fleet and located noisy Izvestia still in the Baltic Sea. The transition to the Russian Pacific Fleet is planned for the fall, the portal wrote, citing unnamed sources from the Russian military.

Submarines as “black holes” – that’s what Putin’s “Ufa” can do

The Russian Black Sea Fleet involved in the Ukraine war is also said to have “black holes” submarines. As the Russian state news agency Tass reported in June 2022, they can fire cruise missiles – such as the Kalibr missiles that Russia often uses to attack Ukrainian targets. They can also destroy underwater targets and are intended for patrol and reconnaissance.

“Such boats were used to patrol the straits in the Kuril archipelago in order to prevent penetration by nuclear submarines of a potential enemy, which could pose a threat to our missile carriers,” military expert Vasily Kashin agreed Izvestia.

According to Tass, the “Ufa” is the fourth submarine in the series. In April, the “Mozhaisk” was added. The sixth and allegedly last ship called “Yakutsk” is therefore to be handed over to the Russian Navy in the current year.

Western experts are concerned about Russia’s submarine fleet

Experts consider Moscow’s submarines a massive fleet that poses a greater threat to NATO countries than Russia’s surface ships, the US portal wrote Newsweek on the topic. According to figures from the NGO Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), Russia currently has around 21 diesel-electric attack submarines.

That Russia is expanding its navy, has been known for a long time. Russia’s stockpile of nuclear submarines is set to increase over the next two years, Tass reported in April. The first “nuclear-powered submarines” could be available as early as late 2024, the report said. (frs)