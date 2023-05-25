The “super stamp” is one property tax on vehicles with high power and engine capacity exceeding a certain threshold. It was introduced in Italy as a fiscal measure in 2012, with the aim of increasing state revenues and reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from road transport.

The super stamp is an indirect additional tax to the car tax (or road tax), which must be paid by the owners of cars and motor vehicles for the mixed transport of things and people, which have a power exceeding 185 kW such as luxury cars and not only .

When was it established

The super stamp was first introduced in 1976 on cars with diesel engine when the price of diesel was significantly lower than that of petrol with DL 8 October 1976, n. 691, in the matter of “Changes to the tax regime of some petroleum products and methane gas for vehicles“, converted with amendments into Law 30 November 1976, n. 786 (concerning the “Conversion into law, with amendments, of the decree-law of 8 October 1976, n. 691, containing amendments to the tax regime of certain petroleum products and methane gas for motor vehicles”), for motor vehicles and cars for the transport of things and people for mixed use, with diesel-powered engine.

The super stamp affects large-engined and powerful cars, penalizing their sale in Italy

The super stamp on diesels it was abolished in 2005 and then partially reintroduced in 2007 with the XV Legislature of the Prodi government, through the Legislative Decree no. 244 of 24 December 2007also known as the law Financial 2008. The tribute was modified and revised with an economic maneuver of Berlusconi governmentin 2011 with article 23 of the “Save Italy” decree (DL 6 July 2011, n. 98in the field of “Urgent provisions for financial stabilization“), which were followed by modifications in the conversion phase with Legislative Decree 15 July 2011, n. 111, in the matter of “Conversion into law, with amendments, of the decree-law of 6 July 2011, n. 98 containing urgent provisions for financial stabilization” with the lowering of the power limit and the increase in the tariff per kW, with the Salva Italia decree.

Superbollo who pays?

The superbollo is managed by theRevenue Agencythe government body responsible for collecting taxes in Italy and is paid at the bank through the F24.

Superbolous as it is calculated

The rates and criteria for calculating the super stamp have been subject to various changes over the years. Currently, the tax applies to cars with a horsepower higher than 185 kW (about 250 horsepower) and to cars with displacement greater than 2,000 cm³ petrol or diesel fueled. Rates vary depending on the vehicle’s CO2 emission value.

Elimination of the tax

On Friday 26 May 2023, with an amendment to the fiscal enabling law, the superb stamp could be definitively abolished, together with the cancellation of other micro-tributes, taxes that penalize the Italian market for sports, luxury and more powerful cars.

