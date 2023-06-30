With the vote on the amendments of 28 June by the VI Finance Commission a further step forward has been taken for the final push he will have to scrapping the additional tax on the car tax, the super tax. The expected news of the definitive has not arrived abolition of the super stamp but, as foreseeable, the green light was given to the amendment which will make it possible to start all the activities necessary to achieve its definitive abolition.

Many await the cancellation of the super tax, both those who are paying an exaggeratedly high tax on a car (in Germany and many other European states it does not exist), and owners of sports cars and powerful SUVs registered outside Italy (and who drive around on Italian territory with a foreign license plate) who would like to return to paying a fair road tax in Italy, and from those who are thinking about buying a car with over 185 kW. In short, an abolition that would certainly bring more revenue for the Italian state thanks also to a market that would revitalize.

Abolition of the super stamp, where are we?

Will Superbollo be cancelled? Yes or no? After the Council of Ministers of 27 June, we asked theHonorable Riccardo Augusto Marchettithe promoter of its abolition.

NA – Honorable Member, there are messages of discouragement and disappointment about news that has not arrived. Someone wrote about Superbollo on diesel.

ON – “We don’t really know how the issue of diesel came out because no amendment mentions it. On ours, which was approved, the word diesel was nowhere to be found because it concerns all heat engines, regardless of the type of fuel they are powered with. It is probable that whoever first gave the news misunderstood: the super tax applies to all cars with internal combustion engines, with the sole exception of electric cars which, regardless, do not pay the tax and therefore not even the super tax”.

NA – What is the real situation regarding the abolition of the super stamp?

ON – “The VI Finance Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved the text by modifying the aspect that concerns financial coverage. I remind you that with a “fiscal delegation” no tax can be eliminated because it is basically an act by which Parliament provides indications to the Government to intervene to modify or cancel them. Therefore we knew very well that with that fiscal delegation it was not possible to get to the abolition of the super stamp, but that we could define other steps to move forward, and so it was. With the political leaders of my party, we have strongly demanded its suppression from the very beginning, involving all the competent ministries. And we’re moving forward.”

On the trail of Magione (PG) the Hon Riccardo Augusto Marchetti promoter of the abolition of the super stamp

NA – Why this reformulation?

ON – “ The reformulation was desired because the State Accounting Office had placed the constraint that all the amendments that could be approved would not entail further burdens for the state coffers. It’s not a political question, because the will of the League is clear: we want to abolish the super stamp. It is therefore exclusively a question of budgetary technicalities and procedures necessary to achieve the objective.

But we’re all satisfied: it’s a real victory because, for the first time, finally, a political indication is clearly implemented which is that of the abolition of the super stamp. As indicated by Parliament, these enabling decrees are intended to modify or eliminate the various taxes and micro-taxes with a reorganization of fiscal policies.

NA – Are there concrete hopes for the abolition of the super stamp?

ON – “It will be my concern to continue working so that already in the end-of-year Finance Law the coverages that will allow the elimination of the Supervignette will be identified, also thanks to constant dialogue with the competent ministries.

This is an anachronistic tax that also affects sports car enthusiasts. Does it seem fair to you that a lad for his sweaty Seat Leon with 110,000 kilometers used for twenty thousand euros should add another seven hundred euros for the superbollo beyond the road tax while in states like Germany they pay nonsense? And that an owner of a 600/1,000 horsepower electric car worth over 100,000 euros does not pay either road tax or super tax?

The goal is to succeed in the enterprise, we will do everything to permanently eliminate this useless, crazy and harmful tax within the next year.

We will do everything possible to ensure that the super stamp is eliminated by 2024, the time frame we set ourselves from the beginning“.

An important update on the abolition of the super stamp directly from government sources which reassures us on the current activity.

L’Riccardo Augusto Marchetti he is the promoter of the law for the abolition of the super stamp, a deputy of the Lega for Salvini Premier.

