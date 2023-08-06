The information comes from Cody Daniels , who years ago thanks to Make A Wish had the opportunity to go to the White House and play Super Smash Brothers for N64 with Barack Obama. He also received a copy of the game signed by the President of the USA.

The ex-president of the United States of America Barack Obama is a true gamer of Super Smash Brothers for Nintendo 64 . It might sound like a joke, but it’s not. As reported by user tafokints, Barack Obama uses Captain Falcon as his Main within the N64 game.

The details on Barack Obama and Super Smash Brothers

Daniels also added that Obama is pretty good at Super Smash Brothers. He also stated that Obama is better than the average gamer, which suggests that the ex-president used to play Super Smash Brothers.

It is unclear whether Barack Obama is more generally a gamerbut some consider him a pop culture buff, as he posts yearly lists of his favorite songs, books, and movies, which often include things that might be seen as geared toward a younger audience.

Of course it is possible that Daniels was very kind in describing Obama’s playing skills: Who would criticize an ex-President? In any case, this is all we know. Politics and video games don’t always get along, but in the USA figures known as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have approached this world, for example by playing Among Us live streaming with Pokimane.