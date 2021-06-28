Since its release in 2018, Super Smash Bros Ultimate has seen his roster of fighters grow richer and richer through the Fighters Pass, which periodically offered players the ability to impersonate new fighters from numerous video games.

After the jolt he had with Sephirot, during the last E3 it was announced Kazuya from the saga of Tekken, which will arrive via the Pass on June 30, but after the presentation of the character with the latest Nintendo Direct we have received news that will not be a great blow to the hearts of fans.

The not yet unlocked fighter coming after Kazuya will not only be the last in Fighters Pass volume 2, but there will be no more characters joining the roster by Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

To confirm it is the same Masahiro Sakurai who ensured that the character will arrive later this year but that won’t be announced anytime soon, asking players to be patient. This is a job that the development team “will have to complete from home», Referring to the pandemic situation we are experiencing which has also forced the videogame sector to some delay.

Despite the waiting times, this latest fighter will surely live up to expectations. The Fighters Pass was a major innovation for the Super Smash Bros that until the previous chapter for WiiU has always had to rely on a specific roster of fighters since launch.

With this introduction, however, they offered players something to look forward to periodically and thanks to which they have continued to fuel the passion behind this Direct after Direct title, waiting to discover the identity of the newcomers within the fighters.

This does not mean that the game will stop having updates and events, but that it seems there will be no new passes dedicated to Super Smash Bros Ultimate with new unreleased fighters. We will have to wait for further updates on this, but for now we still have a mysterious character to wait for.