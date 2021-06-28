Fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate resign themselves: Masahiro Sakurai, head of the project, confirmed that after the second Fighters Pass there will be no new DLC characters.

“So far, we’ve created all kinds of fighters and arenas, and bringing all of these games, old and new, together into one product has been a mission that has meant so much to me.“Sakurai said.

“Come to think of it, it’s been about 10 years since Super Smash Bros. went into development for Wii U and 3DS. I’ve been working on this project for a long time. We could say it’s a life’s work. But finally, the next fighter will be the last. There will be no others after it“.

When will the announcement of the last fighter arrive? “It will take a while for that announcement, but [il personaggio] it will be available later this year as scheduled, so please be patient“. What will be the future of the game and the franchise, next? Only Sakurai can tell us.

Source: Eurogamer.net