Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, invited all players to watch the presentation oflast character of the game that will take place tomorrow 5 October 2021, even those who do not play it.

Sakurai: “Only one day left until the announcement of the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter. Even if you don’t play the game, if you are a video game enthusiast I recommend that you follow it.“

Our then added: “You may not know the new fighter, or it may be unlike anything you expect. But I hope you enjoy watching the show, as I enjoyed recording it.“

What will the presentation of tomorrow? It doesn’t take long to find out. Whatever happens it will be an event, as it will conclude development of the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, allowing the development team to look forward, who knows if to a sequel or something completely different.

Over the years the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster has been enriched with numerous additions, following Nintendo’s recent policy of providing constant updates for its first party titles.