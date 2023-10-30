He also talked about the difficulties of fitting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate onto a 16GB cartridge, where Wii U used 25GB discs, and the problems caused by global pandemic of COVID-19 to the development of DLC characters.

Masahiro Sakurai the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well as the entire series, does not believe that the next chapter will have the same scope of the game for Nintendo Switch. Sakurai touched on the topic in a video published on his YouTube channel, in which he talked about the design phase of the game and the amount of measures adopted by the development team to make it attractive to both veteran and new players.

Out of reach

Towards the end of the video, Sakurai began to think about the possible sequel to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, not ruling out that it could be developed, but proving skeptical that the development team could create something that goes beyond the scope and Ultimate ambitions.

Sakurai: “What will happen in the future to the Smash Bros. series, I’m not sure either. I feel like we’ve been really successful in making people happy with this game, but now that Smash Bros. has become monstrous in terms of size, I’d say it’s It’s difficult to imagine growth of this magnitude happening again.

“Each time we’ve managed to create a game that I previously thought was impossible, so I can’t say for sure that there won’t be another one, but I think it would be difficult to push it further than we’ve done.”