The presentation of Super Smash Bros Ultimate of June 28, 2021 revealed the release date of Kazuya Mishima by Tekken. Players won’t have to wait long as the new fighter will arrive on June 30th.

As part of the presentation, Sakurai talked about why Kazuya was chosen by pointing to the devil gene. This allows him to take the diabolical form and that is why he was chosen in place of Heihachi. Her normal attacks are designed to resemble Tekken’s normal moves, while her special attacks use her Diabolic form and special powers. The new scenario included in Challenger Set 10, Mishima Dojo, is the dojo of the Mishima family, specifically of Kazuya’s father, Heihachi. The walls and ceiling of the dojo can be destroyed with powerful attacks. When this happens, the situation becomes more dangerous. Since there are no floating platforms, the battles will take place mostly on the ground, contrary to what happens in many other scenarios of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It will therefore be necessary to develop new strategies.

Not only that, but the presentation also talked about the arrival of the new set of Mii Fighter which include: Dante from Devil May Cry, Shantae from the homonymous game, The Dragon Blood from Skyrim and Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia. These will also be available from June 30th at a price of € 0.80 per costume.

In addition to this, the new Min Min Amiibo was also presented directly from ARMS which will arrive next year.

Source: Gamespot