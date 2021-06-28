Nintendo has unveiled the launch date for Kazuya Mishima, additional character coming for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The iconic warrior from TEKKEN will be available starting from June 30th for all Fighter Pass 2 owners. The character can also be purchased individually at the introductory price of € 5.99. The same day they will be made available for the purchase of new ones Additional elements for Mii Warriors inspired by Shantae, Lloyd Irving, Dante and Dragonborn.

But that’s not the only novelty. Masahiro Sakurai has in fact revealed the arrival of a new amiibo dedicated to one of the many warriors present in the title: it is Min Min one of the heroines of ARMS. The amiibo will be available at select retailers starting in 2022.

We leave you now with the presentation gameplay dedicated to Kazuya, under which you can find further details thanks to the press release issued by the company. Good vision.

June 28, 2021 – Revenge is a dish that must be served in the scenarios of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. On June 30, the vengeful Kazuya Mishima from the series Tekken will join the fight in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch as part of the DLC Challenger set 10, which also includes a new scenario and a selection of music tracks from the Tekken series.

In the video Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Fight with Kazuya (Nintendo Switch), Masahiro Sakurai, director of the Super Smash Bros. series, detailed the moves of the new character and the new Mishima Dojo scenario.

The Challenger set 10 is part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which also includes Min Min’s ARMS, Steve and Alex of Minecraft, Sephiroth of the series FINAL FANTASY VII, Pyra / Mythra of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and an unannounced character that will be made available later this year. The Challenger Set 10 can also be purchased separately.

Kazuya Mishima made his debut more than 25 years ago in the former Tekken and is one of the most recognizable characters in the series. This veteran of a thousand battles now moves from the arenas of Tekken, where players fight in three-dimensional space, to the scenarios of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with their two-dimensional heights and distances. To fight in these new circumstances, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya will be able to count on a special set of moves, different from the one he sports in Tekken.

In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kazuya’s main attacks are similar to his Tekken moves, but to perform the mid-air jumps, Smash attacks and special moves that distinguish the Super Smash Bros. series, he must harness his devil power. In the most recent games of the Tekken series, Kazuya can transform into a powerful winged demon, and into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players will notice how he activates his devil power to perform various types of jumps, smash attacks and special moves.

The new scenario included in the Challenger set 10, Mishima Dojo, is the dojo of the Mishima family, specifically of Kazuya’s father, Heihachi. The walls and ceiling of the dojo can be destroyed with powerful attacks. When this happens, the situation becomes more dangerous. Since there are no floating platforms, the clashes will take place mostly on the ground, contrary to what happens in many other scenarios of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It will therefore be necessary to develop new strategies.

By downloading the Challenger set 10, players will also have access to 39 pieces of music from the entire Tekken series, from the earliest to the most recent chapters. In addition, new paid add-ons for Mii Warriors will also be released in conjunction with Kazuya Mishima, inspired by Shantae, Lloyd Irving, Dante and Sangue di Drago.

Mr. Sakurai also announced that a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo is on the way. Min Min, ARMS ‘fighting noodle girl, will be available for purchase at select retailers in 2022.

More information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are available on the site https://www.smashbros.com.

