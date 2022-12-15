The amiibo from Kazuya and Sephiroth for Super Smash Bros Ultimate they have one exit date official, just announced by Nintendo: they will be available starting January 13, 2023, while the Pyra and Mythra amiibo will arrive during the new year.

Capable of totaling sales of over 20 million copies, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has also pushed the Nintendo accessories sector a lot, which in the case of amiibo allow you to use extra characters and features in-game.

In the case of Kazuya Mishima and Sephiroth we are talking about fighters from other intellectual properties, in this case the Tekken fighting game series and the action RPG Final Fantasy VII, but they are only the latest in a long list of collaborations.

As for Pyra and Mythra, whose amiibo as mentioned will arrive in the course of 2023, we are instead faced with characters belonging to the Nintendo franchises, coming in this case from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.