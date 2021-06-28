Nintendo has aired a new one official video in Italian dedicated to Kazuya, new character of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. During the live broadcast we got to see all the different moves of the warrior coming from Tekken in action: if you missed it, you can watch it in full format above, with Italian subtitles.

The Italian video, which starts around minute 39, opens first of all with a presentation by Kazuya and Tekken. The director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate then shows us all phase by phase moves of the character. We see all the basic moves, the holds and throws, the most powerful special moves, those in the crouched position and obviously there are various combos related to the direction of the left analog stick.

Kazuya is the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character

You should also know that Kazuya is able to use his own powers demonic to fight. Additionally, when he reaches 100%, he can activate a Rage Mode which grants him superior damage and some upgraded moves. The character, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, is powerful, but has a lower radius than many others and, moreover, his jump is lower (obviously there are various moves that allow you to extend the maximum height reachable by the character).

The Italian video explains in detail each type of move and, at the end, we can also see the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate try to defeat an AI-controlled character. Unfortunately, Kazuya got the worst of it on the first try. Finally, we remind you that the release date has also been announced.