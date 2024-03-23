The producer of the series Fatal Fury Yasuyuki Oda, is still sorry for the exclusion of Mai Shiranui from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch because it's too sexy. If you remember, in 2019 it was Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Nintendo fighting game, who explained why she was not introduced in the game, not even as a character in the background of the level born from the collaboration with the SNK series. Simply because Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is for “good boys and girls of different ages.”

In fact Sakurai said that Mai Shiranui is too sexy and provocative for the Nintendo audience, at least for the target audience of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Apparently Oda didn't take it very well, as revealed in an interview given to the newspaper Event Hubsso much so that that statement still disturbs him, to the point of considering Mai's exclusion one of the biggest regrets of the collaboration with Nintendo, which saw the entry into the game of a more confident Terry Bogard.

“The fact that Mai wasn't shown as a background character because of the good guys and good girls,” was his response to the question about his biggest regret about working with Nintendo.

It must be said that Mai Shiranui seems to have been excluded because her dress could have caused an increase in the rating of the game. In short, fighting is fine, but a provocative split is really not.