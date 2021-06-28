The addition of Bethesda IPs to Smash, in the form of outfits for Mii Fighters, raised expectations about the possible arrival of Doomguy.

Kazuya’s recent presentation in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was not 100% focused on the character of Tekken. More content is on the way with the next game update, and this includes new outfits from Mii fighters. The community reacted, and according to them,Doomguy is the most likely character to fill the remaining space of the Fighters Pass 2.

There is only one more character to come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.According to the Smash community, Mii Fighters costumes inspired by characters from other sagas can give clues about the fighters who are to come, as well as those who are not. Two of these outfits are from the company Bethesda, one of Fallout, and the other brought directly from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Due to these announcements, the community was heard on social networks, suspecting the arrival of Doomguy as a playable character.

Why did they come to this conclusion? Rather than looking for confirmation clues, people began to look for the other side of the coin, that is, the characters that have not been refuted. The most recent example was with the Master Chief of the Halo series, who is not in negotiations to make an appearance in Smash. Others like Dante from Devil may cry, Y Lloyd from Tales of Symphonia, are “denied” for appearing as Mii Fighters attire, at least in the community’s mind.

Doomguy, for his part, has not given no sign of life in Masahiro Sakurai’s game. This indirectly caused the emotion of a lot of people. Social media erupted from comments similar to the one you can see above, and the recent Bethesda crossover in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, albeit in the form of suits for Mii Fighters, caused a shower of suspicion.

This is only the fan thoughtWell, neither Bethesda or Nintendo, have said or done anything to confirm the arrival of Doomguy to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. What is a fact is that the fighter who will close the Fighters Pass 2, will be the last character to get to the game.

