As you surely remember, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate It held constant events during its first years in the market. These celebrations focused on Spirits, and allowed players to expand their collection through a series of fun CPU battles. Now, it has been revealed that These events will be back to celebrate Nintendo's biggest releases in recent years.

Although many thought that support for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate came to an end after the launch of Sora as a DLC character, Nintendo surprised us yesterday by revealing that a new event for the fighting game will take place between January 11 and 15, 2024. This is not only an excuse to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the title, but it will give us the opportunity to get Sports from games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and more.

“For five days starting January 11, new spirits from the latest titles in various series, including The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom and #Splatoon3, will arrive on the #SmashBrosUltimate spirit board. Defeat them in battle to earn more gold than usual.”

In this event, we will have the opportunity to get Spirits from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Pikmin 4, which will include Rauru, Noah, Mio, the members of Deep Cut and more. Along with this, we can also obtain more gold and HP. Finally, we remind you that on January 16, the Sora Amiibo will finally be available worldwide.

At the time, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate celebrated the release of multiple games with similar events. However, after the arrival of Sora as a DLC character, Nintendo stopped giving this title as much attention, which makes sense. However, it is good to see that the company has not forgotten about this delivery. In this way, the possibility of something like this happening next year is not ruled out, or at least after several exclusive experiences are available on the Switch. In related topics, the person responsible for the great leak of Super Smash Bros. for 3DS. Likewise, it seems that a Super Smash Bros. movie could already be in development.

Editor's Note:

I have not played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for a long time. This is a very good excuse to return to this game. I remember getting all the Spirits at the time, but I don't doubt that I'm missing a couple right now, especially all the ones related to the characters in the second DLC pack.

Via: Nintendo