The director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, encouraged video game fans to watch the reveal of the game’s final character, “even if you don’t play it”. “In just one day, the latest Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter will be announced“, he wrote on social media.”Even if you don’t play it, if you like video games, I recommend you watch it“.

Sakurai added: “The new fighter could be a character you don’t know or different from what you expected. But I hope you enjoy the show itself as I enjoyed recording itIntroduced by Sakurai himself, the latest live stream that will reveal the Smash Bros. Ultimate character will take place on October 5th at 4:00 pm. Almost three years after its release, this will be the last event for the game.

“Finally, the next DLC fighter will be the last“, he said. “There won’t be any more after that. It will take some time before that announcement, but it will be available this year as planned, so be patient“. Below you can take a look at the tweet.

One more day until the last DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is announced.

One more day until the last DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is announced. Whether you're a Smash Bros. player or simply love games, make sure to tune in! – Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 4, 2021

Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series joined Ultimate on June 29, as part of the Challenger Pack 10 DLC, which also includes a new stage and a selection of music tracks from the Tekken franchise. So tomorrow we will know what this new and last character will be.

Source: Gamepur