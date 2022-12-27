Masahiro Sakuraihistorical director of Super Smash Bros., confirmed in an interview with denfamicongamer his semi-retirement from the gaming landscape. Now he passes the time managing his own Youtube channelplaying video games while cycling and evaluating the next goal to reach.

Several times in the past Sakurai had spoken of his possible early retirement from the world of video games, a job that apparently was wearing him down. In August he opened a YouTube channel, where he regularly posts videos in which he explains various aspects of video games, in some cases even quite technical.

In the interview with denfamicongamer (translated by PushDustin), Sakurai confirms his partial retirement from video games at 52 years old. “Partial” because, as also confirmed in a previous interview, you could cover the role of consultant.

“Sakurai confirms that he is semi-retired. He is 52 after all. Sakurai feels that if he continues to make games full-time, his life will end before he knows it.” He further states that he is very happy “to have worked on Super Smash Bros., but,” since he has more time on his hands, he thought about making his own YouTube channel while he had the chance.”

Has Sakurai therefore become a full-time youtuber? Actually no, indeed he himself confirms that sooner or later he could decide to close his channel and focus on the next milestone.

In return, his new lifestyle allows him to play more and engage in physical exercise. Even simultaneously. In fact, he claimed to have recently completed Sonic Frontiers, Bayonetta 3 and God of War Ragnarok while he was exercising on the stationary bike. At the moment he is undecided whether to start Tactics Ogre or a Pokémon Scarlet / Violet.

It is currently unclear who will take the reins of Nintendo’s Smash Bros. series. According to Sakurai, it is difficult to find a valid replacement. He has tried this in the past and was unsuccessful.