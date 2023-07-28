Masahiro Sakuraithe former director of the series Super Smash Bros. apparently he is doubtful about the future of the series, as he believes it at present no one is able to take the reins in its place and make a new game.

In short, this is what he said in the latest video posted on his YouTube channel, “Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games”, focused on the genesis of Super Smash Bros. Brawl and the development team that made it.

“The question is, what’s going to happen next? I mean anything that comes after Smash Bros. Ultimate,” said Sakurai. “One option would be to separate the series itself from the original creator. But for now, at least, I can’t imagine a Smash Bros. without me.”

“You might think it’s a natural position for someone in my role, but I say that objectively. I think like President Iwata when we formed the team for Smash Bros. Brawl. Right now, we don’t have someone who can simply take the reins of the game”.

“Smash Bros. is a huge and important title for Nintendo, so it’s safe to assume that sooner or later there will be anotherbut it’s going to take some work to figure out exactly how to do that,” he added. “For my part, I’d like to continue working with Nintendo in whatever way I can.”