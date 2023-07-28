Masahiro Sakuraithe former director of the series Super Smash Bros. apparently he is doubtful about the future of the series, as he believes it at present no one is able to take the reins in its place and make a new game.
In short, this is what he said in the latest video posted on his YouTube channel, “Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games”, focused on the genesis of Super Smash Bros. Brawl and the development team that made it.
“The question is, what’s going to happen next? I mean anything that comes after Smash Bros. Ultimate,” said Sakurai. “One option would be to separate the series itself from the original creator. But for now, at least, I can’t imagine a Smash Bros. without me.”
“You might think it’s a natural position for someone in my role, but I say that objectively. I think like President Iwata when we formed the team for Smash Bros. Brawl. Right now, we don’t have someone who can simply take the reins of the game”.
“Smash Bros. is a huge and important title for Nintendo, so it’s safe to assume that sooner or later there will be anotherbut it’s going to take some work to figure out exactly how to do that,” he added. “For my part, I’d like to continue working with Nintendo in whatever way I can.”
An interesting anecdote about Super Smash Bros. Brawl
From this video we also learn an interesting anecdote about Super Smash Brawl. When a new chapter in the series was announced during E3 2005, work on the game hadn’t actually started yet and Sakurai himself knew nothing of the plans of the big N. The same evening the then president Satoru Iwata asked a surprised Sakurai, freelancer at the time, to take over the reins of the project.
The reason for this risky move by Nintendo is that the company needed to announce a game with a lot of appeal to both Japanese and American audiences to promote Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection online services and therefore there was no better candidate. by Super Smash Bros.
Sakurai was undecided about what to do, as as a freelancer he had already made commitments with other development studios for different projects, but in the end, also driven by the fact that no one could take his place at the reins of development, he decided to accept the assignment . And the rest is history.
