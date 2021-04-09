The franchise of Super Smash Bros. is currently one of the most important in the video game industry. The idea of ​​bringing together the most popular characters from different games was a total success for Nintendo more than 20 years ago.

In 1999, we first saw how Mario fought against Link or Pikachu in a game that revolutionized the industry. Since then, four more games of Smash Bros., including more characters not only from Nintendo, but from other major developer companies.

The first guests from other companies outside the Big N were Snake Y Sonic, but later they also introduced other legends such as Cloud or the duo Banjo & Kazooie. In this way, the series became increasingly popular, in the most epic crossover that we could imagine.

However, someone took this crossover further and conceived Super Fighter M – All Star, a game that was inspired by Smash Bros. to include characters from various series, but in a gacha RPG action for mobile devices.

Super Fighter M went viral

On Smash Bros. Brawl, the game that came out on Nintendo Wii, we had the opportunity to enjoy Subspace Emissary. This was a game mode that was intended to show a different adventure, using the classic gameplay of Smash, but adding platform sections where you could team up with other players.

It wasn’t the great addition to the franchise, but it was certainly an attempt at something different. However, now we can expand this idea a bit further into Super Fighter M – All Star, released in November 2020 and which he used to put many characters in a role-playing game.

We should start quoting the character select screen for this unlicensed bootleg mobile game from the Cayman Islands the way we did w / Step Brothers and Anchorman pic.twitter.com/GT6XXy3srP – Alosha’s Huge Pathetic Comeback (@heynicejobstill) April 5, 2021

So we can see Mario teaming up with Link, Sonic, Mega Man, Cloud, and many other video game icons. But others like Zero, Dr. Eggman and even Waluigi are also available, who remains uninvited to Smash bros.

There are also other rarities like Bowsette, Ubisoft’s Rabbids, and a T-Rex. Although the most comical are the voice acting they used for the characters, which certainly leave a lot to be desired.

Obviously this game is not official and is currently no longer available in the Android store. If you want to play it, you will have to resort to piracy, so we really do not recommend it.

