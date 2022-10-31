Masahiro Sakuraicreator of Super Smash Bros. has recently opened a YouTube channel focused on explaining how game development works and other interesting background on his life as a developer. In one of the latest videos Sakurai showed fans the prototype of Super Smash Bros and shared some interesting gems.

Initially called Dragon King: The Fighting Game, the prototype was designed at the HAL Laboratory by Sakurai and programmed by Nintendo President Satoru Iwata. For the occasion Sakurai has published the video where you can see the prototype in action.

In the video we see humanoid figures hitting each other and that’s where Sakurai shared some more details about the characters: “Now, when you think of Smash Bros., you can’t help but think of its extensive roster of Nintendo characters, but this wasn’t in the original proposal – it’s something we negotiated for later.“.

“A common discussion found in console-based fighting games is the sudden abundance of potential main characters. Think of The Legend of Zelda: there is a main character, Link, with many secondary and opposing characters. From an advertising standpoint, this allows you to start with a main character and expand the story from there, but with fighting games there can be 8 or even 12 main characters at the same time“.

“After Smash Bros. was finally finished, opinion within Nintendo was divided: the developers who often played the game really loved their time with the game, but what about the marketing team? They categorically rejected the idea of ​​Nintendo characters beating each other up. Even before playing with it“Fortunately, then it was decided to include the iconic Nintendo characters, which have certainly contributed to the success of the series.

