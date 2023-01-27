has recently taken Genesis 9a tournament of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that brought together the best users of said video game, including the greatest player of Mexico, M.K. Leo. And although everything developed in an excellent way, it seems that things were not favorable for Elliott “Frenzy” Grossmanwho apparently did not take a legit taxi.

This is what he commented:

Got tricked into an illegal taxi coming out of SFO and nearly got kidnapped Jumped out of the car after seeing the police chase after the vehicle and very luckily only bruised and scraped my hand and back In the hospital rn, no idea how anything works here tbh pic.twitter.com/W3aIwrcYOX —RSN | Frenzy (@FrenzySSBM) January 19, 2023

I was tricked into an illegal taxi leaving San Francisco International Airport and almost kidnapped. I jumped out of the car after seeing the police chase the vehicle and luckily only injured myself and scraped my hand and back. In the hospital right now, but I have no idea how everything works here to be honest.

Here is the longer story that he told the Kotaku medium:

A driver came up to me and asked if I was looking for a taxi, to which I said yes and then asked where I was going as usual. He shows me the car and opens the door for me to get in with my things and when I close the door and buckle up, I look out the window and see several police officers with guns drawn running towards the vehicle yelling ‘Stop! the vehicle! and out!’ The driver ignores this and then immediately sped up while I was still getting in and buckled up, at which point I knew I had made a huge mistake. At that point, I decided that if I got out fast enough, it was safer for the driver to get away and be at his mercy or get involved in a police chase that could end in a crash at higher speeds.

An officer from the police department of San Francisco said that although they could not release any information about the incident, the case of frenzy it is real and there is currently an “ongoing investigation”. The officer also said that the person conducting the investigation will continue to report. Fortunately, the player is currently doing well, including an extra time in the tournament to recover from the incident and be able to participate properly.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It was undoubtedly a very spontaneous act, luckily it was not something that seriously injured the user. Now you will have to be more careful where you take the taxis, or rather, ask for an Uber.