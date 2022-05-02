Super Smash Bros. Ultimate it will not be part of the famous fighting games event EVO, this year, and will be missed by both gamers and streamers. Also Ninja he wanted to include the game in the competition, but his proposal for a $ 500,000 tournament was not even considered by Nintendo.

The news emerged during a poker game with several streamers on the Hustler Casino Live YouTube channel. After nearly six hours, Ludwig asked Ninja when he would help the Smash Bros. community. “I wanted to bet on EVO for $ 500,000,” was his response. “I wanted to have Nintendo’s permission, and they completely ignored us. It was Nintendo’s fault, not mine.”

Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo she is not obligated to work with Ninja in any way, of course, but it is strange that she has completely ignored such a famous influencer around the world. It’s also possible that Ninja’s words are a bit exaggerated: we obviously have no idea how the issue has evolved, behind the scenes.

The reason behind this choice, however, could be traced back to Nintendo’s new partnership with Panda Global. Announced last fall, the collaboration will bring the first officially licensed Super Smash Bros. circuit to North America. We do not know when Ninja made the proposal to Nintendo, but it is credible that the agreements with Panda Global had the precedent.

The announcement of Super Smash Bros.’s absence from EVO 2022 was made in February.