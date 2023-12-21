Thanks to the success of the MCU, it seems that every company wants to have its own cinematic universe. While this has failed miserably in the past, as happened to the DCEU and the original Monster Verse, looks like this won't stop Illumination from doing the same with the properties of Nintendo.

According to a new report from famed Hollywood insider DanielRPK, Illumination has met with Nintendo to discuss the possibility of producing more films of its beloved properties, as well like a Super Smash Bros. style tape.where all these characters meet, very Avengers style.

For their part, neither Illumination nor Nintendo have issued a statement confirming or denying this information. For now, The idea of ​​seeing a movie that brings together multiple Big N characters in one place doesn't sound so possible.. Yes ok Super Mario Bros. was a success at the box office, we don't know if a sequel will be a reality. Likewise, the Japanese company has not only lent its properties to those responsible for the minions.

Let us remember that a few weeks ago a live action movie of The Legend of Zelda produced by Sony Pictures. Thus, The possibility of some type of exclusivity with the license is not ruled out.. Along with this, Nintendo is not a company that would choose to take the path of a cinematic universe. While this would fulfill the dream of many fans, this would also mean that Illumination would have exclusivity on multiple properties.

We just have to wait and see if this report turns out to be true, or just a fan's dream. In related topics, Jack Black talks about the sequel to Super Mario Bros. Likewise, this film is now available on more streaming services.

Not all films have to share a universe. Super Smash Bros. is fun because it is a well-designed fighting game with a lot of content. However, a movie has to put this aside and offer a story that justifies Link fighting the NES, something that sounds easier than it actually is.

Via: Nintenderos