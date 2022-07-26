In 2008 it came out Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Even though it’s been 14 years, his legacy still survives. The playable characters who debuted in this game are back with the rest of the cast in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Many of the songs from the game have also been carried over into later versions of Smash.

One of the many composers and arrangers of Super Smash Bros. Brawl was Kenichi Okuma. Among Okuma’s contributions were Gyromite, Pokémon Gym / Evolution (Pokémon Red / Pokémon Blue), Flat Zone 2. These songs are all back in Smash 3DS and Wii U, as well as Smash Ultimate.

Unfortunately Okuma is no longer with us. It was confirmed today on his official Twitter account that he passed away on July 22 due to esophageal cancer. He was 56 years old. Many people shared their condolences, including Masahiro Sakurai himself who also stated that Okuma’s legacy will live on in Smash 4 and Smash Ultimate.

ご 冥 福 を お 祈 り し ま す…｡

『ス マ ブ ラ X』 で お 世 話 に な り ま し た が ､ 後 の シ リ ー ズ で も 採用 さ れ て い る 曲 が あ り ま す｡ – 桜 井 政 博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) July 25, 2022



We at Eurogamer Italia extend our condolences to Kenichi Okuma’s family and friends.

