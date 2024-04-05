The last generation of Nintendo consoles was quite peculiar, given that two editions of Super Smash Bros. practically at the same time, and those games were released for the laptop 3DS and nothing successful Wii U, where both had decent sales but are possibly the worst in the franchise. Even with this, there are people who are quite fond of them, and right now many of those fans are aware that they innovated for their time, especially in the guest characters.

Both versions have become a trend despite being under the shadow of ultimateand the reason for all this is more than obvious, because for those who do not have it on their radar, the next April 8 There will be the official closure of the online servers for all video games released on consoles. That not only means that Smash will be affected, but some other titles like Splatoon, Mario Kart 8, Super Mario Maker, Mario Tennis Ultra Smash, Pokkén Tournamentand many more will be left without an online option.

Reason why fans have not stopped playing to say goodbye to these releases:

Every game has its flaws and Smash 4 is no exception, but damn was it fun to play. The Mario clip where I used Link's collision to move the bomb is still one of my favorite interactions Also I had to shorten the original video, because of Twitter's upload limit pic.twitter.com/NJ1CuOzfFh — Sillintor (@sillintor) April 3, 2024

maybe we were too harsh on Smash 4… pic.twitter.com/HKmRs5JtkC — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) April 4, 2024

You know, with all these Smash 4 clips on my TL, it made me reflect on this one clip I have had, this was one of the harshest beatdowns I've ever gotten in Smash history, like I got BRUTALIZED pic.twitter.com/diaL3gOwup — SmashMarioPro2000 (@SmashMarioPro) April 4, 2024

