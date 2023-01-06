masahiro sakurai He launched a YouTube channel in which he talks about the creation and controversies of video games in general. In the last video, the creator of Smash Bros. brings up the discussion about video game formats, since the gamer community debates all the time about the best option to acquire them. He stated that he prefers the digital format.

Masahiro Sakurai launched the question directly in his video:

“Are you a physical or digital format team?”

For his part, Director of Super Smash Bros. He commented that in general he is a digital team, He believes that to begin with, video games do not take up “real” space on digital and although they are sometimes a little more expensive than the others, you can keep a lot without feeling like they are in the way.

However, of course recognizes the glamor of physical deliveries. Special editions are often one of the most impressive delights, but they also require space and cleanup.

However, from his very personal perspective, he commented that he does not feel much attachment to objects, even if certain editions become deliveries of collectible value.

Also, Director of Super Smash Bros. assured that in any kind of acquisition, whenever possible, opt for electronic deliveries, as is the case of books in digital format.

although definitely his acquisitions are much greater than those of an average gamer, so it must be much easier for him to have a Pandora’s box as light as possible.

How much Super Smash Bros. Ultimate digitally?

It costs around 1399, MXN in the Nintendo eShop.

The video game sold more than 29 million copies.

